This Low-Carb "Pasta" Makes It So Easy to Get a Serving of Veggies

Since it's made from just spaghetti squash, that's exactly what it tastes like. The good thing is, it cooks super fast. But that also means it's easy to overcook it, so set a timer and check it often. It's definitely super convenient if you eat a lot of spaghetti squash but need a fast option for nights you don't have a lot of time for cooking. However, if you love the flavor of roasted squash you can't quite replicate that with this option. And while I'll never cut out pasta, I appreciate that keeping a box of this dried squash on hand might help people eat more vegetables.