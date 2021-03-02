This Color-Changing Essential Oil Diffuser Will Transform Your Home Office into an Oasis

Like many others, I've now been working from home for almost a year. And while there are some benefits of working from home (like no commute and comfy clothes), I'm getting a little tired of looking at the same walls and sitting at the same desk. So to brighten up my work space (and my mood), I'm buying an aromatherapy essential oil diffuser.
HDE's Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser will not only make my workspace smell better, but it will look better too. The diffuser sprays essential oils to infuse the air while the lights add a pop of color. For the oils, you can choose between two settings: intermittent mist and continuous mist, depending on how strong you want the aroma. For the lights, you can choose to set a single color or rotate through the seven options: purple, yellow, amber, green, red, blue and teal.
To use, simply add water and a few drops of essential oil to the diffuser. Not only will the essential oils add a pleasant aroma to any work space, but certain oils have actually been shown to help relieve stress (and who couldn't use that right now?). I'll be filling my diffuser with citrus oils like orange and lemon (Buy it: Amazon, $14 for a pack of three), but you can also opt for floral notes with this pack of six floral-scented essential oils (Buy it: Amazon, $19). Or you could pretend you're on vacation with oils like ″Honolulu Sun″ and ″Caribbean Escape″ (Buy them: Amazon, $17 for a pack of six).
Whatever scent you choose will help zhuzh up your work space thanks to the HDE Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser. With a pop of color and a burst of fragrance, it'll make any day working from home more enjoyable.