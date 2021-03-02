This Color-Changing Essential Oil Diffuser Will Transform Your Home Office into an Oasis

HDE's Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser will not only make my workspace smell better, but it will look better too. The diffuser sprays essential oils to infuse the air while the lights add a pop of color. For the oils, you can choose between two settings: intermittent mist and continuous mist, depending on how strong you want the aroma. For the lights, you can choose to set a single color or rotate through the seven options: purple, yellow, amber, green, red, blue and teal.