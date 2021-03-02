This Is the One Kitchen Tool I Can't Cook Without—and It's Less Than $13

When I cook, these tongs are basically an extension of my hand. They have a stainless steel body so they are durable, and they also have rubber ends so they don't scratch my pans or cut what I am cooking. With these tongs you can stir vegetables, flip tofu, pick up steaks and remove or add things to a pot with ease. I also use them remove large vegetables or bones from broth before straining to cut down on the splatter. Basically these tongs are a spatula, spoon, whisk and more. Get yours today on Amazon.