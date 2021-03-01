This 2-in-1 Tool Makes Watering Your Plants Easy and Effective

As the weather starts to get warmer, gardening is the perfect activity to get outdoors. Not only can gardening lead to gorgeous greenery and fresh produce, but it also boasts health benefits like lowering stress and building muscle strength. Once you plant your seeds or young plants, an important aspect of keeping them alive is regularly watering them and I've found the perfect tool to help.
Depending on the types of plants you grow, they'll probably have different watering needs (for example, a cactus doesn't need to be watered as often as basil or a bed of petunias). Some plants might need heavy watering while others just need a light misting. Luckily, you can water all of your plants with one tool: Dependable's 2-in-1 All Purpose Watering Can.
Unlike regular watering cans, the Dependable can includes both a spout and a nozzle for spraying water. The dual watering can makes it easy to tend to all of your plants without having to swap containers (and it means one less item cluttering up your shelf). When you're using the spout, you won't have to worry about tipping too far and spilling water as the nozzle eliminates the exposed opening of a traditional watering can.
Bonus: The mist level of the spray nozzle can be adjusted, so all of your indoor and outdoor plants will get the water they need. The dual watering can comes in two colors, blue and green, and holds up to 35 ounces of water.
This helpful tool will make tending to your plants easier and more effective. And if this is the first time you're gardening, check out these other essential tools that will help your garden flourish.