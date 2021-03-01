This 2-in-1 Tool Makes Watering Your Plants Easy and Effective

Unlike regular watering cans, the Dependable can includes both a spout and a nozzle for spraying water. The dual watering can makes it easy to tend to all of your plants without having to swap containers (and it means one less item cluttering up your shelf). When you're using the spout, you won't have to worry about tipping too far and spilling water as the nozzle eliminates the exposed opening of a traditional watering can.