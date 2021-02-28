The Best Food Vacuum Sealers, According to Our Test Kitchen

There are two types of vacuum sealers: bags and containers. A vacuum bag works with a vacuum sealer machine, which removes the air and then heat-seals the bag. The most common use of a vacuum seal bag is to freeze produce like berries or greens to enjoy when they're not traditionally in season. (If you're a hunter or somebody who likes to stock up on large amounts of meat, you can also use the bags to vacuum seal meat.) A vacuum bag can also be used in sous vide cooking, a process that takes the aforementioned bag and cooks it in a water bath at a low temperature for an extended period of time. A vacuum bag is also great for marinating foods, imparting flavor quickly because of the tight seal. The majority of vacuum sealer bags are not reusable—or if they are reusable, it's only for a limited number of times—so they are not the most cost-effective or eco-friendly choice if you're looking to frequently vacuum seal your food.