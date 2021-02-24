This Company Will Deliver Ready-to-Plant Flowers Straight to Your Door, Just in Time for Spring

After a long, snow-filled winter, I could not be more excited for spring and the warmer weather and gorgeous greenery that comes with it. And while my past attempts at planting a flower garden have yet to bloom (read: I instantly kill my plants), I'm more confident than ever about this year's trial thanks to Bloomscape and their new Bloom Kits.
To make gardening easier, Bloomscape's Bloom Kits will ship ready-to-plant, young annual flowers to your door. You can choose between an accent kit, which includes one type of flower, or a combination kit, which includes three different varieties. The accent kit comes with six plants, while the combination kit comes in two sizes: standard (eight plants) and deluxe (16 plants). Some of the flower choices include begonias, petunias, geraniums, dahlias and more.
In each kit, you'll get the plants, a list of care instructions, a how-to guide for planting the flowers and your first application of fertilizer. The plants are easy to transfer to pots, planters or directly into the ground. And to help novice gardeners like myself, Bloomscape will hold off on sending your kit until the last expected frost date in your USDA hardiness zone, so you won't accidentally plant your flowers too soon (The USDA hardiness zone is based on your shipping zip code, and you'll get an expected ship by date when you check out.)
These Bloom Kits are an easy way to add a pop of color to your front porch or table. Shop some of our favorite options below, and check out the entire collection on Bloomscape.
