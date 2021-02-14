26 Ways to Be a Better Cook

Cooking can feel like a chore if it takes too long to chop up all those healthy vegetables. We asked blogger Katie Webster of healthyseasonalrecipes.com what her timesaving advice is for prepping. "You need a good chef's knife—they're designed to cut through food easily. And keep your knives sharp. It makes a world of difference. Either take them to a pro or use a handheld sharpener." (We like this manual knife sharpener, buy it: Zwilling, $18.) When it comes to your cutting board, go big. "Make sure it's at least 15 by 20 inches so you have plenty of room to work," says Webster. "Put a piece of sticky shelf liner or a damp towel underneath to keep it from slipping, and work from left to right—using the left side to cut, then pushing the prepped food to the right. (Lefties, do this in reverse.) That way, you're giving your dominant side room to work. When you have the right tools and setup, you'll be amazed at how much more efficient you are."