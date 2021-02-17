Good Food for All

She has tried myriad strategies to stretch her budget. For a while, she shopped once a month so she could, in theory, carefully plan out where to spend every penny. But that limited her ability to buy fresh produce, which wouldn't last four weeks in the fridge. Then she started shopping weekly. But the occasional splurge on, say, strawberries, meant she'd end up short on funds and have to rely on frozen pizzas or corn dogs to make it through the end of the month. Figueroa tried buying food at the local dollar store, too, but found that the only items she could afford were exactly the kind she was trying to avoid. "The junk food is what is cheap in those stores," she says. "You will find a $1 box of crackers, but it's filled with sodium. You will find your kid a meal, but it's full of sodium. Meanwhile, the only vegetables are these individually portioned frozen ones that cost $5."