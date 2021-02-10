Ree Drummond Just Launched a New Line of Seasonings and Our Tastebuds Are Tingling

Cooking like Ree Drummond just got a little bit easier. Whether you're trying to recreate her creamy broccoli carbonara or carrot fries with ketchupy ranch, The Pioneer Woman recently launched a new line of seasonings that will make it feel (and taste like) she's in the kitchen with you.
The new seasoning line includes six different options that would work on meats, veggies and more. In a press release, Drummond says, "I couldn't be more excited to offer home cooks and chefs alike my favorite seasoning blends, which make it easier than ever to create super flavorful recipes. Inspired by the dishes I've made for my family through the years, my line of pre-mixed spices makes it a cinch to season and add excitement to your busy weeknight dinners. I use them daily in my own kitchen, and I know you'll love them, too!".
This zesty, southwest-inspired blend uses Hatch green chilies, cumin, Mexican oregano and cilantro, and lime zest for a little brightness. We think this would be great to season enchiladas or shrimp tacos.
Ranch Grill seasoning boasts classic steakhouse flavors: coarse salt, Himalayan pink salt, minced garlic, cracked peppercorn and coriander. Sprinkle some over our Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes for the easiest dinner ever.
This seasoning is packed with coarse sea salt, celery, black pepper, onion, garlic and lemon zest for a versatile flavor that can be used on just about anything. We think this would be especially delicious on fish or chicken dishes!
This fresh and zippy blend uses lemon, peppercorn, garlic and other savory notes to add brightness to chicken, steaks, vegetables or starches.
If you love Buffalo seasoning, you’ll probably love this slightly spicy, smoky ranch seasoning too. We can’t wait to try this blend of chipotle and Marash chili peppers, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, tomato and other zesty ingredients on a burger!
Coarse salt, garlic, onions, rosemary and thyme add a rich, deep wine flavor to any roast. Try it on our Fork-Tender Pot Roast Recipe.
This four-pack of seasonings includes Drummond Ranch Grill, Cowboy Lemon Pepper, Tex Mex Cowgirl and Anything Goes Everyday.
