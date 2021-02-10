Easily Clean Under Your Fridge and Stove with This Microfiber Duster

We've all been in this situation: You're cooking something on the stove and you accidentally fling food out of the pan. Usually you can find your errant piece of onion or bit of ground beef, but sometimes the food falls between the stove and the counter or under your fridge where your broom can't reach. Luckily, OXO's Microfiber Under Appliance Duster is here to save the day.
This sleek duster is designed to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like under the stove, refrigerator or any other large appliance in your house. The duster measures 4.5 inches wide, 1 inch tall and 31.25 inches long, so it's seamless to maneuver through any small space. The fluffy fibers of the duster are meant to conform to uneven surfaces that make it easy to sweep up dust bunnies and errant pieces of food.
When you're done cleaning, simply unsnap the duster head from the stick and wash in cold water. Then, let the duster dry without heat like on a clothesline or using the 'no heat' setting of your dryer.
OXO's Microfiber Under Appliance Duster is the perfect solution for cleaning those out-of-reach places in your house. And if you want to designate one duster for the kitchen and one for the bathroom, you can buy a separate duster without the stick so you can easily swap them out (buy it: OXO, $10).