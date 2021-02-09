Le Creuset’s Soup Pot Is Perfect for Cozy, One-Pot Meals—and It’s $100 Off Right Now

Le Creuset is known for their high-quality, long-lasting cookware, and this soup pot is no exception. The enameled interior is a light sand color, which is designed to help you monitor foods as they brown so you don't accidentally burn anything. Another helpful feature of the pot is its oversized handles that make it easy to grip and transport from stove to table. And whether you're cooking or keeping your food warm, the lid has stabilizers to ensure a snug fit (plus, it's oven safe up to 500℉).