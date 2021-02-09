Le Creuset’s Soup Pot Is Perfect for Cozy, One-Pot Meals—and It’s $100 Off Right Now

Whenever I can make dinner in just one pot, I'm a fan. Not only does it require less cleanup, but one-pot cooking also allows for flavors to develop together to create a delicious dinner. Whether it's Irish Beef Stew or One-Pot Greek Pasta, these meals can be made in one handy cooking vessel. And the pot that I'll be doing my cooking in is Le Creuset's Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot.
Buy it: Williams Sonoma, on sale for $200
Le Creuset is known for their high-quality, long-lasting cookware, and this soup pot is no exception. The enameled interior is a light sand color, which is designed to help you monitor foods as they brown so you don't accidentally burn anything. Another helpful feature of the pot is its oversized handles that make it easy to grip and transport from stove to table. And whether you're cooking or keeping your food warm, the lid has stabilizers to ensure a snug fit (plus, it's oven safe up to 500℉).
The soup pot comes in eight different colors: French grey, lapis (blue), matte white, red, meringue, ocean (greenish-blue), nectar (yellow) and agave (blue). Any of these colors would look gorgeous on your table, and they're all currently on sale with savings of $100 (buy it: Williams Sonoma, on sale for $200).
Whether it's Mediterranean Cabbage Soup or Bean & Barley Soup, Le Creuset's Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot will help you make a flavorful and cozy meal that requires just one, dishwasher-friendly pot. Now, that's easy cooking at its finest.