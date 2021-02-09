Celebrate Black History Month with These Delicious Cookies

For those of you in the New York City area, check out BCakeNY for their delicious Black History Month Hero Cupcakes (buy it: $49.00 from BCakeNY.com). Their assortment comes with a mix of flavors including chocolate, coconut, red velvet, carrot cake and more. Each cupcake showcases an extraordinary individual who fought for equality for the Black community. Each dozen cupcakes comes with a complementary booklet created with Dr. Janus Adams, author of Glory Days: 365 Moments in African American History (buy it: $13.50, Amazon.com). Nourish your mind and your body with their delicious variety pack. They also offer delivery as well as having a pick-up option at their store, and you can save 15% using the code BLKHISTORY before February 15th.