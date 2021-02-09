Celebrate Black History Month with These Delicious Cookies

February is Black History Month. There are so many things to appreciate and acknowledge, and there is no better time than now to learn more. Add these delicious treats made by Black bakers and entrepreneurs to accompany your educational efforts. From cakes to cookies and more, there is something on this list for everyone to enjoy. Try these dessert picks to make this month a little bit sweeter!
For those of you in the New York City area, check out BCakeNY for their delicious Black History Month Hero Cupcakes (buy it: $49.00 from BCakeNY.com). Their assortment comes with a mix of flavors including chocolate, coconut, red velvet, carrot cake and more. Each cupcake showcases an extraordinary individual who fought for equality for the Black community. Each dozen cupcakes comes with a complementary booklet created with Dr. Janus Adams, author of Glory Days: 365 Moments in African American History (buy it: $13.50, Amazon.com). Nourish your mind and your body with their delicious variety pack. They also offer delivery as well as having a pick-up option at their store, and you can save 15% using the code BLKHISTORY before February 15th.
Try these adorable sugar cookies are decorated to celebrate Black history and culture. Get a dozen of these artful treats on Etsy.com for $39.00, all made by My Sweet Nana Bakery, based in Harlem, New York. All of the products by My Sweet Nana are completely nut-free, soy-free and colored with plant-based dyes, so they are allergy-friendly as well.
Maya's cookies was started in 2015 by Maya Madsen and it is currently America's #1 Black-owned vegan cookie company. To observe and celebrate Black History Month, she chose three prominent members of the Black community who she admires and created a unique flavor to honor each of them. This year, get a gift box of six cookies honoring Hank Aaron, Debbie Allen and Amanda Gorman for $29.00 on MayasCookies.com.
This month for Black History Month, get yourself (or a friend) a sweet treat to nourish your mind and body. These Black bakers and entrepreneurs created these cookies, cupcakes and baked goods to honor and celebrate the month. Order yours today to make this February a little bit sweeter!