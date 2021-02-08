Pecans and Buttermilk in a Brooklyn Kitchen: My Food Journey from South to North

In 2008, I followed the same path as many African Americans and moved to New York City. Unlike my ancestors, I left behind a comfortable lifestyle for the gritty navigation of hauling grocery bags up to a fourth-floor walk-up apartment. A notable Black restaurateur's baritone voice once said to me, "You move around like a Mary Kay lady." I often reflect on his pointed description of my personality and took it as a flattering moniker—I have perfected getting the most interesting people around a dinner table to believe in one singular vision. As an early podcaster for Heritage Radio Network, and one of the first employees for the Brooklyn Food Coalition, I was an accidental member of a creative group that flocked to Brooklyn and helped transform the language around how eaters spoke about restaurants and dining at home. The blue-collar values of my upbringing provided a roadmap of how to thrive. I lived through the hope of President Barack Obama, rose above the last decade's economic hardships and navigated food's rise to rock-star status.