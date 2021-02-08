BBQ on the Move

Southern barbecue became a more permanent feature of food scenes around the country, thanks to the Great Migration. From the 1910s to the 1970s, millions of African Americans left the racially oppressive South to seek a better way of life. They settled in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York and St. Louis. They brought Southern barbecue with them, often sparking Black entrepreneurship. Some sold Southern barbecue by digging a traditional pit in their lawn, others sold it from makeshift operations in urban alleys and streets, while others opened restaurants. In all of these instances, many whites were getting their first taste of Southern barbecue from Black cooks. An important difference was that, for practical reasons that arose from being in an urban setting, barbecue featured smaller cuts of meat instead of whole animals as was traditional in the rural South.