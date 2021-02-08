Skillet Diaries: A Cast-Iron Legacy

Granny didn't say a word. But I'll never forget that morning's glare. This kitchen incident prompted a serious conversation about the value of cast-iron skillets. And my first lesson, which included the first time I heard Granny describe the big ugly black cast-iron skillet as a "well-seasoned and treasured heirloom" wouldn't be my last. This was the beginning of what would become a lifetime of learning and respect for what Granny described as the centerpiece of kitchen tools and the equipment needed to make the most of our family recipes.