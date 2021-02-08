Macaroni and Cheese at Monticello

City and farm families across the South took to the dish, making it a staple of church suppers and daily fare. Familiar and commonly available Cheddar cheese and later American cheese are the two main cheeses listed in the recipe books. Macaroni and cheese appears in the 1911 cookbook by African American pullman porter and chef Rufus Estes. His recipe was simple, requiring only the layering of cooked macaroni, cheese, butter and milk. In her cookbook Date with a Dish: A Cook Book of American Negro Recipes, published in 1948, Freda De Knight heads off her eight-page section of noodle and spaghetti recipes with that same traditional layered version. When I was a girl, it was more common to see recipes using a white sauce enriched with grated Cheddar cheese, and that's the way I originally learned to make it. Over the years I've gone back to the original 1820s layered recipe. My guests at the history dinners I host rave about it.