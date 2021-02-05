This Non-Toxic Cleaner Literally Makes Red Wine Stains Disappear Before Your Eyes

When something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. But that's not the case when it comes to Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover ($20.65 for a pack of two, Amazon.com). With over 5,000, 5-star reviews on Amazon, I'm not the only one who loves this cleaner. This spray has helped me tackle spots on our carpet from a sick dog, muddy paws, plus all sorts of spills from milk to wine to coffee. There's no waiting after you spray and it's odor-free and made without irritating chemicals (which makes it another win if you have kids or pets in the house).