This Non-Toxic Cleaner Literally Makes Red Wine Stains Disappear Before Your Eyes

When something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. But that's not the case when it comes to Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover ($20.65 for a pack of two, Amazon.com). With over 5,000, 5-star reviews on Amazon, I'm not the only one who loves this cleaner. This spray has helped me tackle spots on our carpet from a sick dog, muddy paws, plus all sorts of spills from milk to wine to coffee. There's no waiting after you spray and it's odor-free and made without irritating chemicals (which makes it another win if you have kids or pets in the house).
One Amazon reviewer wrote that after trying baking soda and vinegar and OxiClean they bought this to avoid spending hundreds having their car detailed. "And surprise, it worked great!" Another reviewer had a huge red wine spill on their couch and says after cleaning with Folex, "the stain was entirely gone!"
We've been using it for years and haven't gone back to other carpet cleaners since. We've also tried it on couches and fabric chairs (but make sure to do a test spot first with any surfaces). I can't recommend this cleaner enough and hope that having a bottle on hand helps you breathe a little easier when you bring your cup of morning coffee or glass of red wine into the living room. One more hot tip: I bought the one-pack the first time I ordered it, next time bought two and when we're running low I'll definitely get a three-pack (the best bang for your buck!).