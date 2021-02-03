This $12 Tool Will Keep Your Avocados Fresh and Prevent Them From Browning

There are endless ways to use avocados in cooking and baking (yes, baking—we're big fans of these avocado pancakes). From smoothies to dressings to guacamole, avocados are one of the most versatile fruits. Aside from their many uses, avocados also boast some impressive health benefits—including helping with weight loss and keeping your heart healthy. But the biggest downside to avocados is how quickly they can turn from yum to yuck once you cut into them.
Luckily, the Avocado Hugger is an easy solution to saving your avocados (and your money) from going down the drain. The Avocado Hugger is a reusable silicone cover that works to prevent your fruit from browning. To use, just slip the cover over half of an avocado and refrigerate it. The cover limits the avocado's exposure to oxygen, which is what causes the avocado's discoloration. (The Avocado Hugger is designed to store cut avocados, but learn how to store whole avocados.)
This handy BPA-free tool comes in a pack of two with a small and large cover that is designed to fit most avocados. You can store the avocados with or without the pit, but if you choose to go pitless, make sure to press down on the center of the cover to ensure a tight seal. When you're done storing your avocados, the Avocado Hugger is dishwasher safe.
The Avocado Hugger is an easy, affordable solution and will keep your avocados in tip-top shape. And if you're looking to preserve other produce, you can also get a set of five covers designed to fit round produce like lemons, tomatoes and more (Buy it: Amazon, $13).