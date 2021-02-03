This $12 Tool Will Keep Your Avocados Fresh and Prevent Them From Browning

Luckily, the Avocado Hugger is an easy solution to saving your avocados (and your money) from going down the drain. The Avocado Hugger is a reusable silicone cover that works to prevent your fruit from browning. To use, just slip the cover over half of an avocado and refrigerate it. The cover limits the avocado's exposure to oxygen, which is what causes the avocado's discoloration. (The Avocado Hugger is designed to store cut avocados, but learn how to store whole avocados.)