Ramekins Are the Underrated Cooking Vessel You Need in Your Kitchen

When you're choosing a ramekin, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you'll want something that's safe to use in an oven—some ramekins are microwave-safe, as well, which can be handy for making things like microwave brownies. Next, think about the height and capacity of the dish. If you plan to make soufflés, you might want a taller ramekin so the soufflé has room to grow. If you're using it for baking, you might want something shallower so your dessert bakes faster. Whatever you choose, these ramekins are cute, functional and worth the precious cabinet space.