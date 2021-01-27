This Colorful Dutch Oven Has a Cult-Like Following—and It’s Cheaper Than Le Creuset and Staub

And perhaps best of all, this Dutch oven is significantly lower than Le Creuset (their 6 ¾ model is $380 when it's full price) and Staub's 7-quart cast-iron Dutch oven is typically $543! While these pricey pieces of cookware are meant to last a lifetime, we think Great Jones's Dutch Oven is the perfect choice if you're looking for an affordable and quality kitchen item (buy it: Great Jones, $155). It's easy to see why one reviewer calls it "the best gift I have ever gotten for myself." Now the only question left is what color to get?