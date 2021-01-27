This Is the Only Pan I Put on My Wedding Registry—and I Don’t Regret It for a Second

I set out to research the best option for a durable, high-performing set of pots and pans that could handle nearly any cooking task and would last a lifetime. Pretty quickly, one name kept popping up above the rest: All-Clad. Their stainless line of pots and pans have a stellar reputation for their tri-ply construction, which sandwiches aluminum between layers of stainless steel around the entire cooking surface, ensuring even heating. The cookware is made in the USA and has a lifetime warranty, and I didn't find a single review that didn't rave about its performance. But when I looked at the price of the cookware, it gave me pause. A 10-piece set will set you back $700, and individual pieces run from $100-$350, depending on their size. I knew the prices were well above the gift budgets of many of our friends and family members, and it seemed like a big ask to include so many expensive items on our registry. So I kept researching.