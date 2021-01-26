This 2-in-1 Cast-Iron Pan Will Transform Your Stovetop into a Grill or Griddle—and It’s 50% Off Right Now

As someone who loves to spend time in the kitchen, I'm always on the lookout for unique and handy kitchen items. Whether it's a tool to clean cast-iron pans or a floral cocotte to make casseroles, I'm constantly adding fun things to my kitchen cabinets. While I can't always buy everything I see (there's only so much room in my kitchen), one deal that I'm definitely taking advantage of is Lodge's Reversible Grill and Griddle.
This 2-in-1 cast-iron pan sits directly on your stovetop and can be used as a grill or griddle (buy it: Amazon, on sale for $45). The griddle side is great for making recipes like Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes or Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese. Meanwhile, the grill side is perfect for recipes like Smoky Grilled Flank Steak or Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs. Plus, it means you won't have to go outside to grill if it's too cold!
Besides the stovetop, you can also use the pan in the oven or over a campfire. The grill/griddle pan measures at 20 inches x 10 ⅕ inches, which means there's plenty of room to make pancakes (or any other food) for the whole family at once. Plus, you could serve directly from the stove to the table thanks to the handles on the pan (just be sure to use potholders as the pan will be hot. We like these ones from Amazon, $14). And when you're done cooking, Lodge recommends a quick wash by hand before drying it and rubbing with a very light layer of vegetable oil, which helps keep the cast iron in tip-top shape.
The Lodge Reversible Grill and Griddle is perfect for those looking to save on cabinet space (buy it: Amazon, on sale for $45). Plus, thanks to the versatility of the item, you can use it to make breakfast, lunch, dinner or even dessert. With endless options, this is one kitchen item that I will definitely be investing in.