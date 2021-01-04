This Container Is Perfect for Keeping Your Salad Fresh When You Need a Healthy Lunch

Here at EatingWell, we are big fans of meal prepping. Not only can it save you time throughout the week, but it’s an easy way to make sure you’re eating plenty of healthy foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables. And one way to score plenty of nutrients is by meal prepping some healthy salads.
This handy meal-prep container is designed to keep your salad ingredients fresh until you’re ready to eat. The container comes with two sections: a 52-ounce bowl on the bottom and a three-compartment tray on top. Use the larger bowl for your salad greens, proteins or sturdy vegetables like carrots, onions or peppers. Then, the top section holds ingredients that could get soggy, like croutons or nuts, or could produce moisture that would ruin the greens, like tomatoes or cucumbers. Finally, the container comes with a 2-ounce container for your salad dressing.
When you’re ready to enjoy, all you have to do is combine the ingredients and you’ll have a freshly made, delicious salad for lunch. The container also comes with a spork (i.e., a fork and spoon combined), so you don’t have to worry about packing utensils. And if there’s a component of your salad that you want to heat up, both sections of the container are microwavable (just don’t put the lid in the microwave).