This Container Is Perfect for Keeping Your Salad Fresh When You Need a Healthy Lunch

This handy meal-prep container is designed to keep your salad ingredients fresh until you’re ready to eat. The container comes with two sections: a 52-ounce bowl on the bottom and a three-compartment tray on top. Use the larger bowl for your salad greens, proteins or sturdy vegetables like carrots, onions or peppers. Then, the top section holds ingredients that could get soggy, like croutons or nuts, or could produce moisture that would ruin the greens, like tomatoes or cucumbers. Finally, the container comes with a 2-ounce container for your salad dressing.