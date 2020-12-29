Smoothies Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy Your Fruits & Veggies—and This Compact Blender Will Make it Easy and Delicious

This compact blender is the perfect solution for my morning smoothie. The 14-ounce blender jar has a 2-in-1 purpose: blending and drinking. To use, just load your ingredients into the blender, give it a whirl and you’re all set. The blender jar detaches from the base giving you an instant travel cup, which also comes with a handy lid. And thanks to its dual purpose, it means less to clean in the morning.