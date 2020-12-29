Smoothies Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy Your Fruits & Veggies—and This Compact Blender Will Make it Easy and Delicious

Every morning, I make a smoothie for breakfast. Not only is it easy and quick to make, but it’s a delicious way to get fruits and vegetables into my diet. From recipes like Strawberry Peach Smoothie and Green Smoothie, making a smoothie is a healthy and tasty way to start the day.
Despite my daily smoothie making, the one thing I constantly struggle to get right is the proportions of my drink. Since I use a pretty big blender, I’m always left with a lot of smoothie, but no glass large enough to hold it all. Luckily, my smoothie-making woes are about to end thanks to Hamilton Beach’s Personal Blender.
This compact blender is the perfect solution for my morning smoothie. The 14-ounce blender jar has a 2-in-1 purpose: blending and drinking. To use, just load your ingredients into the blender, give it a whirl and you’re all set. The blender jar detaches from the base giving you an instant travel cup, which also comes with a handy lid. And thanks to its dual purpose, it means less to clean in the morning.
As someone who makes a smoothie every day, I can’t wait to grab the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender to streamline my morning routine. Now the only question left is what color do I get?