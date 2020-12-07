This $7 Kitchen Tool Will Change the Way You Prep, Cook and Serve Your Food

You can also utilize kitchen shears when preparing proteins like chicken, lobster or sausage. With chicken, kitchen shears are handy for trimming fat or spatchcocking the bird (try it with our Lemon-Herb Roasted Spatchcock Chicken & Potatoes and see our guide to cutting up a whole chicken). With lobster, kitchen shears make it easier to cut the claws and tail to access the meat (check out our step-by-step guide on cooking lobster) and with sausage, kitchen shears are great for getting even slices from links. (We suggest having two pairs of shears, one for raw meat and one for cooked foods, so there's no worry about cross contamination.)