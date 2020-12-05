Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Is One of the Yummiest Holiday Gifts to Give and Receive
Williams Sonoma's peppermint bark is a fan-favorite and it's back for the 2022 holiday season. Fans of this festive treat can now buy the bark at Williams Sonoma stores or online. These tins make great gifts, but we won't judge if you scoop one up for yourself, too.
People love this dark chocolate bark topped with white chocolate and peppermint candies. And there's a reason Williams Sonoma's version tops out other chocolate brands: They use extra-fancy Guittard chocolate, triple-distilled peppermint oil and craft their candy in small batches. Although the tins can be pricey, the bark is only available during the holiday season, so you'll want to snag this once-a-year treat while you can.
The Williams Sonoma bark is minty, rich and delicious. If you want a healthier alternative to this holiday classic, try making this Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark at home with creamy Greek yogurt and rich chocolate. This Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Ball recipe is also a hit for those who need a sweet treat this winter.
Shop the full line of peppermint bark products at Williams Sonoma and see our favorites below.