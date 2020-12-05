Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Is One of the Yummiest Holiday Gifts to Give and Receive

People love this dark chocolate bark topped with white chocolate and peppermint candies. And there's a reason Williams Sonoma's version tops out other chocolate brands: They use extra-fancy Guittard chocolate, triple-distilled peppermint oil and craft their candy in small batches. Although the tins can be pricey, the bark is only available during the holiday season, so you'll want to snag this once-a-year treat while you can.