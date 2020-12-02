We look at food gifts literally year-round. (Breana is EatingWell’s Test Kitchen Manager and Lucy edits the magazine’s Test Kitchen section.) And yes, we know we have the best jobs ever! So, when we come across something extra special, we stop and take note. Here, what rose to the top of our wishlists after months of in-house testing. We can assure you: each of these food and kitchen gift picks is well worth the price tag.