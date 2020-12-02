The Best Cold-Weather Gear to Help You Still Get Your Steps In

A warm coat and water-repellent pants are just what you need to finish off your cold-weather wardrobe. Depending on just how cold your region gets in the winter, you could opt for a rain jacket or ″shell″, which is a water-repellent coat without any insulation, that can be worn over a warm coat you already own. Or if you're in the market for an insulated winter jacket, the North Face parka does the trick. Is it an investment? Sure, but you'll use it for years to come. I have this exact coat and have been using it for 7 years now, with no issues.