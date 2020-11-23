10 of Our Favorite Unique Gifts to Buy on Small Business Saturday This Year

Small Business Saturday falls on November 28 this year and is a great way to support the stores near you. And in a year like 2020 when small businesses have struggled, it’s more important than ever to shop small. If you feel comfortable and have a mask, you can shop in-person at a store near you (use this map to find nearby businesses), or you could stay on your couch and shop online. Retailers like Etsy and Amazon are full of small businesses with unique and custom gift ideas. We’ve rounded up our favorite home and kitchen gifts that everyone will love.