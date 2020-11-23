10 of Our Favorite Unique Gifts to Buy on Small Business Saturday This Year
The holiday season is in full swing and many people have begun their holiday shopping. While early Black Friday deals are already happening, like this sale on All-Clad cookware or Le Creuset items, another important shopping day is also happening this weekend: Small Business Saturday. Originally started by American Express, Small Business Saturday is a day that encourages people to buy from local stores.
Small Business Saturday falls on November 28 this year and is a great way to support the stores near you. And in a year like 2020 when small businesses have struggled, it’s more important than ever to shop small. If you feel comfortable and have a mask, you can shop in-person at a store near you (use this map to find nearby businesses), or you could stay on your couch and shop online. Retailers like Etsy and Amazon are full of small businesses with unique and custom gift ideas. We’ve rounded up our favorite home and kitchen gifts that everyone will love.
The Best Kitchen Gifts
Custom Engraved Cutting Board
$40-$60, etsy.com
Custom Printed Recipe Tea Towel
$18-$19, etsy.com
Limited Edition Handmade Mug
$45, food52.com
BLK & Bold Coffee Blend
$15, amazon.com
Engraved Rolling Pin - Herbs
$23, etsy.com
The Best Home Gifts
Custom Doormat
$42-$64, etsy.com
Farmhouse Christmas Stockings
$35, etsy.com
Hand-Painted Cement Planter
$15, etsy.com
State Shaped Picture Frame - 4x6
$20-$49, etsy.com
Speckled Minimalist Ring Dish
$17-$22, etsy.com