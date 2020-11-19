12 Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Right Now—Up to 70% Off

Our list includes popular brands like Le Creuset, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and much more.
Carly Kulzer
November 19, 2020
Holiday shopping is officially in full swing, and luckily you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of some incredible deals. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more have already started Cyber Monday sales, so we’ve curated a list of the best discounts to get you started. Score up to 70% off small kitchen appliances and useful gadgets that’ll make great gifts and stocking stuffers

For the coffee lover on your list, you can get the Nespresso Pixie espresso machine for $75 off, and the Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set—which is a whopping 70% off—is an excellent choice for any new cook in your family. The best part is that both of these items (and several others on our list) can arrive in as little as two days, so you can get them wrapped and put under the tree ASAP.

Here are 12 of the best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen items:

Popular items like the Instant Pot Duo and Le Creuset sauteuse oven are anticipated to sell out fast, so don’t hesitate to start filling your virtual cart.

Credit: Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To buy: $250 (originally $380); williams-sonoma.com

Credit: Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini Pressure Cooker

To buy: $80 (originally $100); amazon.com

Credit: Wayfair

Cuisinart Nonstick Cookware Set

To buy: $199 (originally $670); wayfair.com

Credit: Amazon

Vitamix Professional-Grade Blender

To buy: $442 (originally $550); amazon.com

Credit: Wayfair

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

To buy: $280 (originally $380); williams-sonoma.com

Credit: Amazon

Glass Food Storage Containers

To buy: $23 (originally $31); amazon.com

Credit: Williams Sonoma

Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven

To buy: $196 (originally $475); williams-sonoma.com

Credit: Wayfair

Cambridge Silversmiths Knife Set

To buy: $103 (originally $210); wayfair.com

Credit: Macy's

OXO Silicone Baking Mat

To buy: $20 (originally $29); macys.com

Credit: Walmart

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker

To buy: $20 (originally $27); walmart.com

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

To buy: $175 (originally $250); bedbathandbeyond.com

Credit: Walmart

Livingware 66-Piece Dinnerware Set

To buy: $180 (originally $233); walmart.com

