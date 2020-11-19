12 Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Right Now—Up to 70% Off
Holiday shopping is officially in full swing, and luckily you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of some incredible deals. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more have already started Cyber Monday sales, so we’ve curated a list of the best discounts to get you started. Score up to 70% off small kitchen appliances and useful gadgets that’ll make great gifts and stocking stuffers.
For the coffee lover on your list, you can get the Nespresso Pixie espresso machine for $75 off, and the Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set—which is a whopping 70% off—is an excellent choice for any new cook in your family. The best part is that both of these items (and several others on our list) can arrive in as little as two days, so you can get them wrapped and put under the tree ASAP.
Here are 12 of the best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen items:
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $250 (originally $380); williams-sonoma.com
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini Pressure Cooker, $80 (originally $100); amazon.com
- Cuisinart 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $199 (originally $670); wayfair.com
- Vitamix Professional-Grade Blender, $442 (originally $550); amazon.com
- KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer, $280 (originally $380); williams-sonoma.com
- 6-Pack Glass Food Storage Containers, $23 (originally $31); amazon.com
- Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $196 (originally $475); williams-sonoma.com
- Cambridge Silversmiths 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $103 (originally $210); wayfair.com
- OXO Silicone Baking Mat, $20 (originally $29); macys.com
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, $20 (originally $27); walmart.com
- Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $175 (originally $250); bedbathandbeyond.com
- Livingware 66-Piece Dinnerware Set, $180 (originally $233); walmart.com
Popular items like the Instant Pot Duo and Le Creuset sauteuse oven are anticipated to sell out fast, so don’t hesitate to start filling your virtual cart.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven
To buy: $250 (originally $380); williams-sonoma.com
Instant Pot Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
To buy: $80 (originally $100); amazon.com
Cuisinart Nonstick Cookware Set
To buy: $199 (originally $670); wayfair.com
Vitamix Professional-Grade Blender
To buy: $442 (originally $550); amazon.com
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
To buy: $280 (originally $380); williams-sonoma.com
Glass Food Storage Containers
To buy: $23 (originally $31); amazon.com
Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven
To buy: $196 (originally $475); williams-sonoma.com
Cambridge Silversmiths Knife Set
To buy: $103 (originally $210); wayfair.com
OXO Silicone Baking Mat
To buy: $20 (originally $29); macys.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker
To buy: $20 (originally $27); walmart.com
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine
To buy: $175 (originally $250); bedbathandbeyond.com
Livingware 66-Piece Dinnerware Set
To buy: $180 (originally $233); walmart.com