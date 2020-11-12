If You’re Looking for the Perfect Gift, Cheese Boards Are the Answer—and These Gorgeous Ones Are on Sale Now

Every year, my aunt throws a party on Christmas Eve. It’s full of great food, ugly Christmas sweaters and my favorite tradition: the white elephant gift exchange. Everyone brings a gift and we all take turns stealing them from each other (it really puts us in the holiday spirit!). But because of the age range of the crowd, it can sometimes be difficult finding a gift that works for everyone. Luckily, I’ve discovered that food and kitchen gifts are always crowd-pleasers.