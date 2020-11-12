If You’re Looking for the Perfect Gift, Cheese Boards Are the Answer—and These Gorgeous Ones Are on Sale Now
Every year, my aunt throws a party on Christmas Eve. It’s full of great food, ugly Christmas sweaters and my favorite tradition: the white elephant gift exchange. Everyone brings a gift and we all take turns stealing them from each other (it really puts us in the holiday spirit!). But because of the age range of the crowd, it can sometimes be difficult finding a gift that works for everyone. Luckily, I’ve discovered that food and kitchen gifts are always crowd-pleasers.
Although this year’s Christmas plans are still up in the air, it’s not too early to start looking for the perfect gift. (And if we don’t have a celebration, I’ll just give a gift to myself). This season, I’ve decided that I’m gifting a cheese board and knives.
Cheese boards are a great gift because there are so many different styles to choose from. Whether they’re made from wood, marble or porcelain, cheese boards are cute and functional. They’re perfect for laying out a spread at a holiday gathering or a Saturday night when you want an easy, delicious snack dinner.
And lucky for me, Crate & Barrel is currently having their Black Friday sale with plenty of discounted cheese boards. Their Black Friday sale only lasts for the next five days, so there’s plenty of time for me to decide which board to buy. To make your holiday shopping a little easier, I’ve pulled together my favorite cheese boards.
Cheese Knives
You can’t have a cheese board without cheese knives! These knives are designed for both hard and soft cheeses.
Millie Cheese Knives, Set of 3
$15 (orig. $25), crateandbarrel.com
Mateo Wood Cheese Knives, Set of 3
$17 (orig. $20), crateandbarrel.com
Hayes Marble Cheese Tools, Set of 3
$26 (orig. $30), crateandbarrel.com
Best Cheese Boards for Beginners
These boards range in price from $8-$30 and are perfect if your gift exchange has a price limit, like mine does. My favorite pick: The 2-Tone Large Marble Board, which looks expensive but isn’t!
Slate Cheese Boards
$8-$24 (orig. $10-$30), crateandbarrel.com
Evergreen Trees Cheese Board with Spreader
$20 (orig. $25), crateandbarrel.com
Byhring Wood Serving Boards
$21 (orig. $25), crateandbarrel.com
2-Tone Large Marble Board
$21 (orig. $25), crateandbarrel.com
Hayes Black Marble Board
$25 (orig. $30), crateandbarrel.com
Teak Root Wedge Reclaimed Wood Serving Board
$30 (orig. $35), crateandbarrel.com
The Best Cheese Boards for Serious Fromage Lovers
These boards are more expensive, ranging from $34-$68 and are great for people who will use them regularly. My favorite pick: The Wood Marble Cheese Slicer, which includes a cutter in the board for easy slicing and serving!
Wood Marble Cheese Slicer
$34 (orig. $40), crateandbarrel.com
Hayes Marble and Wood Serving Board with Glass Dome
$51 (orig. $60), crateandbarrel.com
Wood/Marble Inlay Serving Board
$51 (orig. $60), crateandbarrel.com
Petrified Wood Serving Board
$68 (orig. $80), crateandbarrel.com
Agate Serving Board
$68 (orig. $80), crateandbarrel.com