This Air Fryer Helps You Cut Back on Oil While Cooking—and It’s Over 20% Off Right Now

An air fryer is the perfect addition to my kitchen for many reasons. First, air fryers don’t require nearly as much oil as pan frying would, so it’s an easy way to cut back on calories and fat (without losing any of the crunchy texture or delicious flavor). And since all of the frying is contained in the 3-quart basket, I don’t have to worry about oil splatters dirtying up my stove or the lingering smell of grease in my kitchen.