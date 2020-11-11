This Air Fryer Helps You Cut Back on Oil While Cooking—and It’s Over 20% Off Right Now
As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, I’m constantly reminding myself that I don’t always need to buy the latest gadget as soon as it hits shelves. But each year around the holidays, I like to treat myself to something new. Past gifts have included everything from mugs to an Instant Pot, and this year, I’m treating myself to an air fryer.
Lucky for me (and my wallet), the air fryer I’ve been eyeing is currently on sale! As part of Amazon’s daily Holiday Dash deals, I can save over 20% on the Dash Air Fryer (buy it: Amazon, on sale for $70). The deal only lasts for a limited time, so I need to scoop one up before the price fluctuates.
An air fryer is the perfect addition to my kitchen for many reasons. First, air fryers don’t require nearly as much oil as pan frying would, so it’s an easy way to cut back on calories and fat (without losing any of the crunchy texture or delicious flavor). And since all of the frying is contained in the 3-quart basket, I don’t have to worry about oil splatters dirtying up my stove or the lingering smell of grease in my kitchen.
The air fryer comes in four different colors including black, aqua, red and white. The appliance includes an automatic shut-off function, which means I don’t have to worry about overcooking or burning my food. Plus, the fryer basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
And once I have my new air fryer, it’s just a question of what I’ll make first. Maybe Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers or Air-Fryer "Fried" Chicken Thighs? Either way, I don’t think I can go wrong!