Vintage Tableware Just Like Grandma's

I remember always loving when I got to use my mom's fancy glassware during the holidays or a special dinner. My sisters and I would pop the cap off a bottle of Martinelli's (nonalcoholic) Sparkling Cider and fill champagne flutes to the top, and we would drink soda out of her tiny port glasses. We felt so cool. And a staple in my grandma's house was this pretzel jar, with wooden handles and a wooden top and the Budweiser Clydesdale horses etched on the front. You'd give her a hug then go straight for the pretzel jar. My cousin now has that same jar sitting in her kitchen. And now I have my own collection of vintage glasses, dishes, candlesticks and other unique items I find in local antique stores. Here are just some vintage pieces that may just remind you of ones like Grandma's.