Why Mugs Are the Perfect, Customizable Holiday Gift
“I have too many mugs,” is never a statement that I will say. As someone who loves nothing more than to curl up with a good book and a mug of tea, I’m constantly adding new ones to my collection. Whether it’s an extra-large mug (so I don’t have to get up from my spot on the couch) or one with a joke about Mondays, I truly believe that there’s a mug for every occasion.
And that’s why mugs make the perfect holiday gift! Not only are they a practical gift that you’ll actually use every day, but mugs are easily customizable. You can find a mug for everyone in your life—including options for the animal lover, the pop culture fanatic and the friend working from home. There’s a mug for everyone, and we’ve pulled together our favorite ones to make your holiday shopping a little easier.
For the Animal Lover
If your loved one is an animal lover, there are endless options to choose from. Get a mug that reminds them of their pet, whether it’s a dog, cat or hedgehog (buy them: West Elm and Urban Outfitters, $12-$16). Or get a mug that actually has their dog’s picture printed on it, like these custom dog mugs from Etsy (buy it: Etsy, $18).
For Your Mom, Sister or Any Other Family Member
For your family, you can never go wrong with a mug featuring their initials. My sister, father and I all have the same initials so there’s an endless supply of ‘A’ mugs in our cabinet. You can easily find ones that fit your family members’ differing styles, like this floral mug, one with a gold monogram or this black and white option (buy them: Anthropologie, Williams Sonoma or Crate & Barrel, $13-$14).
For Those with the Holiday Spirit
There are plenty of options for showcasing your holiday spirit. You could get one that’s shaped like a Christmas tree or a snowman (buy them: Anthropologie, $16). Or opt for these cute plaid mugs to match your holiday pajamas (buy them: Crate & Barrel, $30 for a set of four). Celebrating Hanukkah? We're pretty much obsessed with this one from Etsy that says “Happy Challah Days (buy it: Etsy, $15). Or you could keep it simple with a holiday phrase like “merry” or “comfort & joy” (buy them: Target and Etsy, $5-$18).
For Your Pop Culture-Obsessed Friend
My best friend and I could spend hours talking about pop culture topics, so it makes perfect sense for me to get her a mug that represents our favorite TV shows and movies. Whether it’s Parks & Recreation, Schitt’s Creek, Harry Potter or Gilmore Girls, there’s a mug for every fandom (buy them: Etsy, $10-$20).
For Those Working from Home
We all know the feeling: It’s Monday morning and you don’t really want to start the work week. But one way to stay upbeat is having a cute mug to sip your morning coffee out of. These motivational mugs with quotes like “Shine On”, “Make Your Own Magic” and “You Can Do Anything” will inspire you to get through all of those unread emails (buy them: Anthropologie and Etsy, $11-$17).