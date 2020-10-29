How Families Across the United States Celebrate Thanksgiving

Everyone knows our holiday is an open-door potluck, but you never know who will show up, or at what time. We ended up with 19 people jammed into our two-bedroom apartment, a mishmash of artists from all walks. We partied till midnight. Mikey P was there. He looks like a pirate, and as a merchant marine, he's had run-ins with real pirates. 'Tales of the Sea with Mikey P'—that's what we call his stories. Sara came. She's covered in tattoos. For years, she didn't know what she wanted to do, then she started painting and now she sells her art for thousands of dollars. Alanna cooked amazing enchiladas and showed off this elaborate safety-pin jewelry she makes. Big John brought a turducken that was so big, we had to cook it at the neighbor's apartment. We stuffed ourselves silly.