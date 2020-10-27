Williams-Sonoma-premier-deals
The 10 Best Kitchen Deals from Williams Sonoma’s Premier Event Day
From blenders to mixers, these deals are only good for today.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Whenever I’m in the market for a new appliance, I try my best to find sales before making any big purchase. And today is my lucky day because Williams Sonoma is having their annual Premier Event. The one-day-only sales event features tons of discounts on kitchen, dining and home items.
While the sale ends on October 27, there’s still plenty of time to shop. And to help you find the biggest deals, we’ve rounded up the ten best deals on major appliances, including brands like KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Zwilling and more. These deals won’t last long, so make sure to hit ‘add to cart’ before it’s too late!