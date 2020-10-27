The 10 Best Kitchen Deals from Williams Sonoma’s Premier Event Day

From blenders to mixers, these deals are only good for today.
Alex Loh
October 27, 2020
Whenever I’m in the market for a new appliance, I try my best to find sales before making any big purchase. And today is my lucky day because Williams Sonoma is having their annual Premier Event. The one-day-only sales event features tons of discounts on kitchen, dining and home items. 

While the sale ends on October 27, there’s still plenty of time to shop. And to help you find the biggest deals, we’ve rounded up the ten best deals on major appliances, including brands like KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Zwilling and more. These deals won’t last long, so make sure to hit ‘add to cart’ before it’s too late!

The Best Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid Pro Line Series Blender with Thermal Control Jar - Medallion Silver
$300
($550 save 45%)
Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Qt Pressure Cooker
$100
($200 save 50%)
All-Clad Sous Vide
$150
($300 save 50%)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater - Copper
$330
($600 save 45%)
Nespresso De'Longhi Lattissima Touch Espresso Machine - Black
$350
($700 save 50%)
Zwilling Personal Blender
$100
($200 save 50%)
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker with Extra Freezer Bowl
$55
($130 save 58%)
Williams Sonoma Signature Touch 4-Slice Toaster
$100
($180 save 44%)
Breville Steam Zone
$160
($375 save 57%)
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Coffee Grinder
$10
($30 save 67%)
