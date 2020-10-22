This Le Creuset Roaster Is Perfect for Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner—and It’s on Sale Now
It may still be October, but I’m already thinking about Thanksgiving, aka the best food holiday ever. Although my usual plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, I’ll still be celebrating with a small dinner at home (P.S.- here’s how to host a CDC-approved Thanksgiving celebration). And as I begin to menu plan, I realize I’m missing one key piece of equipment: A roasting pan for my turkey! And that’s where Le Creuset’s Signature Roaster comes in handy.
This Signature Roaster dish is just what I need for my turkey this year (buy it: Le Creuset, on sale for $200). The dish is made from enameled cast iron, can hold 7 quarts and is big enough to hold a large bird. And unlike other cast iron appliances, you don’t have to worry about pre-seasoning it.
As well as being oven-safe up to temperatures of 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you can also use the dish on the stovetop. And to make the transition from stove to oven (or table) smooth, the roasting dish comes with sturdy handles. Then, once you’re done cooking, the roaster is dishwasher-safe for a quick cleanup (because who really wants to hand wash dishes on Thanksgiving?).
You can choose from seven colors, including licorice (black), oyster (silver), white, indigo, marseille (blue), Caribbean (teal) and cerise (red). And the best part about this roaster is that it’s currently on sale, so you can save $85 on a dish that will last you a lifetime (buy it: Le Creuset, on sale for $200). The dish also comes in a 5 1/4 quart size (buy it: Le Creuset, $255).
The Signature Roaster dish is perfect for making your Thanksgiving meal, from the Herb-Roasted Turkey to the Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing. Although Thanksgiving may look different this year, you can still enjoy a delicious meal with the help of the right tools and ingredients. Now, who’s ready for some turkey??