These Handy Lids Will Turn Your Mason Jars into Food Storage Containers
This weekend I was cleaning my room when I came across a bunch of random Mason jars. I was on my way to recycling them when I remembered that my coworker uses the jars as food storage containers. When I asked how she uses them, she advised switching out the metal lids to these plastic lids for a very important reason.
While stylish, metal lids are not the most functional for long-term use. Not only can the metal rust, but it doesn't provide a tight seal, which is crucial for storing food properly and safely. And that's where these plastic lids from Aozita come in handy (buy them: Amazon, $9.99 for a pack of 18 lids).
Made from BPA-free plastic and silicone, these lids come with an inner gasket that provides an airtight seal and prevents any unwanted spills. You can use these lids on any regular- or wide-mouthed Mason jar with a diameter of 2.75 inches or 3.38 inches (basically any standard Ball or Kerr brand jar). And when you're done with the jar, the lids are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
You can choose from two color options, including an all-white pack or a multi-colored pack (buy them: Amazon, $9.99). Each pack comes with 18 lids, which amounts to just around 56 cents per lid.
And once you have your airtight Mason jars, the possibilities for food storage are endless. You could use your containers for easy portable lunches (we love this Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles or Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad). Or you could use them for dessert recipes such as Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes or Chocolate-Sweet Potato Parfaits. Whatever you use your Mason jars for, it's an easy way to repurpose a decoration into a handy kitchen container!