Overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day? Target Is Offering Huge Discounts on KitchenAid Mixers, Instant Pots and More
It’s the perfect time to save big.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Christmas has come early this year. Between Amazon’s Prime Day deals and Target’s Deal Days, there’s never been a better time to shop (and save!) online. And since I’m not a Prime member, I’ll be turning to Target for all of my kitchen and home needs.
Target’s Deal Days run from October 13 to October 14 and feature deals across kitchen, home, health, pets and more. To help you easily find savings, we’ve pulled together the best discounts, including 42% off a KitchenAid Mixer and 50% off a Nespresso Coffee Machine. The sales end tomorrow, so be sure to hit ‘add to cart’ when you see a deal you love.