Overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day? Target Is Offering Huge Discounts on KitchenAid Mixers, Instant Pots and More

It’s the perfect time to save big.
Alex Loh
October 13, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Christmas has come early this year. Between Amazon’s Prime Day deals and Target’s Deal Days, there’s never been a better time to shop (and save!) online. And since I’m not a Prime member, I’ll be turning to Target for all of my kitchen and home needs.

Target’s Deal Days run from October 13 to October 14 and feature deals across kitchen, home, health, pets and more. To help you easily find savings, we’ve pulled together the best discounts, including 42% off a KitchenAid Mixer and 50% off a Nespresso Coffee Machine. The sales end tomorrow, so be sure to hit ‘add to cart’ when you see a deal you love.

Target Deal Day’s Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid 5qt Glass Bowl Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
$250
($430 save 42%)
SHOP IT
Target
Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6qt Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker
$117
($150 save 22%)
SHOP IT
Target
Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - White
$70
($100 save 30%)
SHOP IT
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
$100
($200 save 50%)
SHOP IT
Target
Oster 1.1 cu ft 1100W Digital Microwave Oven
$55
($85 save 35%)
SHOP IT
Target
Oster Texture-Select Blender
$55
($80 save 31%)
SHOP IT
Target
Anova Sous Vide Wifi Precision Cooker
$139
($200 save 31%)
SHOP IT
Target

Target Deal Day’s Home Deals

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan
$280
($400 save 30%)
SHOP IT
Target
Hoover WindTunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$80
($130 save 38%)
SHOP IT
Target
Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control
$180
($280 save 36%)
SHOP IT
Target
Holmes Egg Air Purifier
$50
($70 save 29%)
SHOP IT
Target
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com