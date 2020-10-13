The Best Meal-Prep Container Deals on Prime Day

Meal prepping salad is a great way to get in more veggies each day and with them, fiber and important nutrients. But when you go to pack them up, it feels like there are a ton of different containers to bring with—one for the actual salad, one for the dressing, one for the toppings and another one for different toppings. This bento-style salad container fixes that, with a large 54-oz. bowl for the salad on the bottom and a 4-compartment tray for storing toppings and dressings separately. It's genius! And with a $12 price tag, it just makes sense to have one of these.