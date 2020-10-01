This Buying Hack Will Help You Save up to $120 on a Vitamix Blender
Every morning, I make a smoothie for breakfast. Not only is it quick and easy, but it’s a great way to sneak in some vegetables (I love putting cauliflower in this Strawberry Peach Smoothie or spinach in this Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie). However, as a result of my daily smoothie-making, my blender gets a lot of wear and tear. I’ve been thinking about investing in a better blender, so I was excited to discover Vitamix’s Certified Reconditioned Blenders.
Although Vitamix is known for their high-speed blenders, I’ve often hesitated at their high price point. Luckily, there’s a more affordable option with their certified reconditioned blenders, (aka blenders that have been returned). But don’t worry, before Vitamix gives the OK to sell them again, the blenders have to go through a rigorous, 17-step process. Vitamix inspects the entire blender—from the base to the motor panel and the blade—so you can be assured your appliance is in tip-top shape.
When you buy a certified reconditioned blender, you’re still getting the same great quality of a Vitamix, but at a lower price (read more about why our Test Kitchen loves the Vitamix). For example, their Certified Reconditioned Next Generation Blender is similar to their 7500 Blender, but you could save up to $90 by purchasing the former (buy them: Vitamix, certified reconditioned blender for $440, 7500 blender for $530).
For even more savings, their Certified Reconditioned Standard Program Blender will save you up to $120 compared to its more expensive counterpart, the 5200 Standard (buy them: Vitamix, certified reconditioned blender for $380, 5200 blender for $500). Either blender you buy will make it ridiculously easy to make soups, smoothies and more.
Depending on the blender, you’ll be able to choose from a range of colors including red, white, black or platinum. Plus, each blender comes with a 5-year warranty and unlimited customer support. So if you’ve been hesitating about buying a blender, now is the perfect time to invest in a reliable model but without the hefty price tag. Now, I just have to decide which one I want!