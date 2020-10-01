This Buying Hack Will Help You Save up to $120 on a Vitamix Blender

Although Vitamix is known for their high-speed blenders, I’ve often hesitated at their high price point. Luckily, there’s a more affordable option with their certified reconditioned blenders, (aka blenders that have been returned). But don’t worry, before Vitamix gives the OK to sell them again, the blenders have to go through a rigorous, 17-step process. Vitamix inspects the entire blender—from the base to the motor panel and the blade—so you can be assured your appliance is in tip-top shape.