The Best Pans for Roasting Vegetables, According to Our Test Kitchen

Crisp fall days might mean we are saying goodbye to fresh tomatoes (😞), but there’s a consolation prize—and it’s a big one: it’s roasted vegetable season! As anyone who grew up eating boiled Brussels sprouts and then discovered the joys of roasted Brussels sprouts knows, roasting vegetables intensifies their flavor and gives them a delightful crispy texture. When it comes to how to roast vegetables properly, the pan you choose is key—here’s what we look for to use in our Test Kitchen and a few of our favorite brands. The good news is that you don’t have to spend a fortune for a pan for roasting vegetables—and a good one will last for ages. Most of us at EatingWell are still using pans we’ve had since college, and they’re well worn but going strong.