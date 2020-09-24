This $39 Handheld Vacuum Is Perfect for Quick Cleanup in the Kitchen, Car and Everywhere, Really

This sleek vacuum is small enough to keep on the kitchen counter and, according to the reviews, strong enough to pick up everything from coffee grounds to pet hair with ease. It comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush, which makes cleaning up messes in tricky areas—like my spice cabinet—effortless. Other areas I'll be targeting when I get this handy vacuum will be the stairs (I can't tell you how much dog hair collects there) and my powder room (it's just too small for my big vacuum).