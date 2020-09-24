This $39 Handheld Vacuum Is Perfect for Quick Cleanup in the Kitchen, Car and Everywhere, Really
The other day I knocked over my pinch bowl full of salt and made a huge mess all over my spice cabinet, counter and newly cleaned floors. It all stayed there until I finally lugged up our heavy vacuum from the basement to clean it all up. Next thing I know, I'm scrolling Amazon for handheld vacuums and came across this BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum. With hundreds of 5-star ratings and a price tag of $39, I don't think I could have hit "Buy Now" any faster.
This sleek vacuum is small enough to keep on the kitchen counter and, according to the reviews, strong enough to pick up everything from coffee grounds to pet hair with ease. It comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush, which makes cleaning up messes in tricky areas—like my spice cabinet—effortless. Other areas I'll be targeting when I get this handy vacuum will be the stairs (I can't tell you how much dog hair collects there) and my powder room (it's just too small for my big vacuum).
The USB charger means you can power-up the lithium ion battery just like you do your cell phone, in the house or the car. Some reviewers even said that they love this vacuum so much they have one for the house and the car. While the battery only lasts for 12 minutes, it's really all you need for quick cleanups.
And as if I needed another reason to buy this handheld vacuum, every purchase of a BISSELL vacuum supports the BISSELL Pet Foundation, whose mission is to help save homeless pets. Sold!