I'm Obsessed with These Fall Bath Bombs That Look and Smell Like Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, Apple Cider Donuts and More
We’re all going to be hanging out at home a lot more than usual this fall, so why not actually enjoy the time we’re spending there? And with all of the curveballs this year has thrown at us, we could probably all use more time for self-care. Though a hot bath won’t “fix” any big problems, it can help reduce stress (which, if left unchecked, can actually hurt your health).
I’m a big believer that self-care doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate. I’m a huge fan of just tossing a bath bomb into a hot bath and soaking while reading a book. Even just a half hour without technology or other distractions can work wonders for your mental health. (I know it does for me.) And what better way to ease into fall than with these adorable bath bombs? Here are some of my favorites from Etsy (bonus: buying from small businesses feels good!). P.S.- I’ve arranged these fall bath bombs from cute to creepy, so you can pick the vibe you’re going for.
Pumpkin Bundt Cupcake Bath Bomb
This bath bomb is *almost* too cute to use. It smells like pumpkin buttercream and will make your tub feel ultra cozy.
Apple Cider Donut Bath Bombs
Bring the nostalgic scent of apple orchards home with you. This bath bomb smells just like an apple cider donut with hints of apple, cinnamon, musk, vanilla, sugar and tonka bean. Sounds good enough to eat (but please don’t)!
Hot Buttered Vanilla Bubble Scoops
This bomb looks *just* like your favorite scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with butter-almond scented topping. This little guy smells like hot buttered rum—and it’ll fill your tub full of luxurious bubbles!
Apple Cinnamon Bath Bombs
Another apple-scented delight, this bomb is hand-painted with little apples and cinnamon sticks! This bomb is sweet and a little spicy, with a scent that’s reminiscent of apple pie. Talk about the ultimate treat!
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bath Bombs
If you’re basic and proud, go ahead and stock up on these delicious pumpkin spice latte-scented bath bombs that are topped with a vanilla-scented “bubble frosting.” There’s no shame in our PSL game!
Hocus Pocus-Themed Bath Bombs
If you’re obsessed with the movie Hocus Pocus like me, you need these bath bombs. The Sanderson sisters are sold individually: Winifred is a blend of oak, citrus and golden amber; Sarah is a blend of vanilla and almond; and Mary is scented like hot apple pie. (Buy them: $7 each, Etsy). If you’re more into BOOOOOOOK (sorry, I had to say it like Winifred), you’re in luck: these little guys are scented like candy corn and marshmallows.
Blueberry Pumpkin Bath Bombs
These fun little pumpkin bath bombs smell like fresh blueberries, sweet cream, cinnamon, and pumpkin and will turn your bath water a fun blue-green tie-dye. This one is perfect for kids on Halloween (or adults, no judgement here)!
Black Rose Coffin Bath Bombs
A little creepy? Sure. But why not get into the Halloween spirit with this black, coffin-shaped bath bomb? Made with activated charcoal and coconut oil, it’ll turn your bath into a black oasis and make your skin silky-smooth. This scent is complex and delicious with notes of bergamot, peach, strawberry, apple blossom, African tamarind, Damask rose, tonka bean, coconut milk and white musk. Happy haunting!
