I'm Obsessed with These Fall Bath Bombs That Look and Smell Like Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, Apple Cider Donuts and More

I’m a big believer that self-care doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate. I’m a huge fan of just tossing a bath bomb into a hot bath and soaking while reading a book. Even just a half hour without technology or other distractions can work wonders for your mental health. (I know it does for me.) And what better way to ease into fall than with these adorable bath bombs? Here are some of my favorites from Etsy (bonus: buying from small businesses feels good!). P.S.- I’ve arranged these fall bath bombs from cute to creepy, so you can pick the vibe you’re going for.