This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is Perfect for Making Soup—and It's Almost 50% Off Right Now
I love everything about fall: from the cool, crisp weather to the cozy, comfy sweaters, fall is by far the best season if you ask me. And as soon as the leaves begin to change colors, I automatically want to make warming foods like casseroles, pasta bakes, and of course, soup. Over the years though, my go-to soup pot has become worn down. And now is the perfect time to replace it with this Le Creuset Dutch Oven.
The Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven is the perfect kitchen appliance for fall cooking (buy it: Wayfair, on sale for $155). The Dutch oven is currently on sale as part of Wayfair's Way Day deals, so you can save over $140. But the sale only lasts until tomorrow, so make sure you hit "add to cart" before it's too late.
You can choose from five colors, including licorice, matte black, oyster/silver, marseille(blue)/black and cerise(red)/black. The oven comes in a 1 quart size, which is perfect for making soups, stews or other one-pot meals (check out these one-pot meals for the Mediterranean diet).
The best thing about this Dutch oven is that you don't have to worry about pre-seasoning it, like you would with other cast iron pans. Plus, the Dutch oven comes sealed with a layer of enamel, so you can use metal utensils and don't have to worry about leaving scratches. And when you're done cooking, both the oven and the lid are dishwasher safe for an easy clean up.
The Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven is a great investment for your kitchen (buy it: Wayfair, on sale for $155). Whether you use it to make a pot of our Easy Vegetarian Chili or One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts, this Dutch oven is built to last, and you'll enjoy it for many years to come.