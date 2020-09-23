This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is Perfect for Making Soup—and It's Almost 50% Off Right Now

I love everything about fall: from the cool, crisp weather to the cozy, comfy sweaters, fall is by far the best season if you ask me. And as soon as the leaves begin to change colors, I automatically want to make warming foods like casseroles, pasta bakes, and of course, soup. Over the years though, my go-to soup pot has become worn down. And now is the perfect time to replace it with this Le Creuset Dutch Oven.