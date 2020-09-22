These Freezer Trays Are Perfect for Preserving Your Summer Herbs
It’s officially the first day of fall and the onset of colder weather may mean saying goodbye to fresh herbs from your garden. If you’re scrambling to use up the last of your summer bounty, there’s no need to rush—you can just freeze your herbs! And you’ll need these handy freezer trays to make the process a breeze.
These Souper Cubes are perfect for freezing herbs, either whole or as part of a sauce (buy it: Food52, $35). Before you freeze whole herbs, make sure to blanch them first so they keep their color (learn more about how to preserve fresh herbs here). You can also use your herbs in a sauce, like our Basic Basil Pesto or Chimichurri Sauce, and then freeze the sauce to use in future dishes (check out these tasty pesto recipes).
The Souper Cubes come in four different sizes, including 2 tablespoons, 1/2 cup, 1 cup and 2 cups (buy them: Food52, prices range from $35-$42, depending on the size). While the smaller 2-tablespoon tray is perfect for herbs and sauces, the larger-sized trays are great for freezing soups or stocks (check out our best soup recipes to freeze).
When you’re ready to cook, simply pop out the number of cubes you need. Because the cubes are made from silicone, you’ll have no trouble releasing the frozen sauces or stocks. Each set comes with two trays and lids, so you don’t have to worry about freezer odors or freezer burn ruining your sauces. And when you’ve used up the last of your frozen cubes, the tray and lid are both dishwasher safe.
These cubes are a great time-, money- and produce-saving option, and you’ll be glad you added them to your kitchen (buy it: Food52, $35). Once you try them out, you’ll want to give them to everybody you know, just like our Test Kitchen Manager does!