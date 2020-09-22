These Freezer Trays Are Perfect for Preserving Your Summer Herbs

When you’re ready to cook, simply pop out the number of cubes you need. Because the cubes are made from silicone, you’ll have no trouble releasing the frozen sauces or stocks. Each set comes with two trays and lids, so you don’t have to worry about freezer odors or freezer burn ruining your sauces. And when you’ve used up the last of your frozen cubes, the tray and lid are both dishwasher safe.