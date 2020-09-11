This $13 Gadget Minces Garlic in Seconds and Will Save You From Stinky Fingers
It’s hard to name a dish that garlic can’t improve (minus sweets, of course). But whipping out a knife and hand-mincing the vegetable is a time-consuming task that often leads to sticky and smelly fingers. Why must we wash our hands multiple times in order to get rid of that strong garlicky odor?
One alternative to this cycle of chopping and washing is a $13 tool that does all the work for you. The Chef’n Garliczoom looks like a toy, and it kind of is one. It’s a round container that comes with a built-in blade that moves and chops with each roll. Imagine your younger self playing with a toy car— you'll use the same motions for the Garliczoom, and according to shoppers, you’ll have just as good of a time.
“These roller mincers are fun and effective,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Plus they rinse out quickly, are easy to load, and separate the paper skin from the meat.”
The gadget has a vast following—nearly 1,300 reviewers have given it a solid 4.4-star rating—thanks to its simple, easy-to-use design. All you have to do is load the chamber inside with a few garlic cloves, herbs, or chiles, and you can get to rolling. Once it’s all minced to your liking, you can load it into the dishwasher for a safe rinse. Storage is easy compared to garlic presses or food processors. This tiny tool can be packed anywhere, even inside the tightest of drawers.
And, of course, your fingers will be safe from the dreaded garlic stink and stickiness.
“I'm not sure what i love most about this little gadget,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Not smelling stinky garlic fingers all night? No burning fingers or eyes from chopping a super hot chile? Or mincing fresh herbs in a blink of an eye.”
Below, shop this fun and functional tool that’ll make kitchen prep feel like a game.
To buy: $13; amazon.com