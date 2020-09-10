Everything About Nutrition We Wish We Had Learned 30 Years Ago

Answer: Overall diet quality is still very poor, and the most visible aspect of this is the obesity epidemic. Five or six years ago, it looked like it might be plateauing off, but now it's clearly continuing up with a vengeance. The latest data are showing that 42% of American adults are obese, which is astounding. In the early 1970s it was 10%. We're starting to see a reverse in a lot of the gains that had been achieved with so much hard work over 50 years. And it's clearly, strongly, related to income. We can really connect the dots between poverty and poor diet quality, obesity, diabetes, diabetes mortality and now COVID-19. Obesity, and the consequences of it, are the major factors (apart from age) that are related to people dying from the virus.