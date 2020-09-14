30th Anniversary Issue

Our pages have explored issues as diverse as pollinator declines and personalized nutrition, heirloom legumes and the microbiome, "Frankenfish" and regenerative agriculture, vegan "cheese" and justice for farmworkers, along with the dangers—and possible upsides—of genetic modification. We've only just begun to cover the potential of our food choices to affect the health of our bodies and minds, as well as that of the planet. And as ever, we look forward to discovering new and exciting ways to procure and prepare foods, from chefs all over the world.