This NutriBullet Is Perfect for Making Smoothies—and It’s Over 40% Off Right Now
Whenever I need a quick and delicious breakfast, I make a smoothie. Smoothies are easy to make in advance and are a great way to sneak in some extra vegetables (I love our Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie with spinach and Strawberry Peach Smoothie with cauliflower). But the one downside of smoothie-making is getting the proportions just right so I’m not stuck with an awkward amount of leftovers. Luckily, I’ve found the perfect appliance to up my smoothie game with NutriBullet’s Personal Countertop Blender.
The NutriBullet is designed to make the perfect amount every time (buy it: Wayfair, on sale for $63). This blender holds up to 24 fluid ounces, which is plenty for my morning smoothie. The way it works: simply add your ingredients into the blender cup, attach to the base and blend. The blender has multiple settings, including puree, blend, whip, liquefy, chop and crush ice, so you can achieve your ideal smoothie texture.
Once you’ve blended up your ingredients, you can drink directly from the blender cup, which means one less item for you to clean. But if you’re needing your drink to-go, the blender also comes with a separate travel cup. And when you’re done with the blender, you can wash all the removable parts (i.e. the blender cup and lid) in the dishwasher (you’ll have to hand wash the blade and base).
The best thing about the NutriBullet is that it can be used for more than smoothies. Because of its multiple settings, you could easily make frozen drinks like milkshakes or margaritas, dips or juices with ease. And to sweeten the deal even more, the NutriBullet is currently on sale for $63, which means savings of over $45 (buy it: Wayfair). Score!